Wells is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Marlins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The Marlins are starting left-hander Jesus Luzardo, so the lefty-hitting Wells will yield to Jose Trevino at catcher. Wells has made six starts at catcher thus far (all against righties), while Trevino has been behind the plate five times (twice versus righties).
