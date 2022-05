Wells was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an undisclosed reason Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Wells got off to a hot start at High-A Hudson Valley this year, slashing .323/.429/.576 with six home runs, seven doubles, 21 runs, 16 RBI and nine runs. While the nature of his injury isn't yet clear, he'll be forced to spend at least a week on the shelf.