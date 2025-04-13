Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
He'll get a breather for the afternoon game after he started behind the dish in both of the first two contests of the series, going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI. J.C. Escarra will draw the start at catcher Sunday.
