Wells went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two total RBI in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Wells notched three of New York's seven extra-base hits in the defeat, and among his knocks was a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning. The backstop has suddenly caught fire with the bat, slashing .421/.450/1.053 with three home runs and five RBI over his past six games. Prior to that stretch, he batted a miserable .133 with a 28.4 percent strikeout rate over his previous 24 contests.