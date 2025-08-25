Yankees' Austin Wells: Resting for series opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Wells will rest Monday after he caught the final three games of the Yankees' weekend series against the Red Sox and went a collective 1-for-9 at the plate. Ben Rice will handle catching duties in Wells' stead as the Yankees kick off a three-game set versus Washington.
