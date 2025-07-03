default-cbs-image
Wells (finger) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's contest in Toronto.

Wells missed the previous four starts while recovering from artery damage in his left index finger, although he did appear as a pinch runner in Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old has struggled at the plate lately, slashing only .159/.191/.205 across his last 14 contests.

