Manager Aaron Boone praised Wells for his defensive improvement this spring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wells is a highly-regarded prospect in the Yankees' system, primarily based on his hit tool and potential to hit for power. His skills profile would stand out particularly well if he can stick at catcher, though his defense has raised questions in the past. The team has given Wells the chance to prove his ability at the position this spring, and he seems to be taking advantage.