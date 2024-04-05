Wells is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Blue Jays.
It's southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for Toronto, so the left-handed hitting Wells will yield to Jose Trevino at catcher. Wells and Trevino have split catching duties down the middle for the Yankees thus far, drawing four starts apiece.
