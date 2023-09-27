Wells went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Wells played the hero Tuesday night, knocking a two-run homer off Jordan Romano in the top of the ninth to give the Yankees the lead of a scoreless game. It marked the second straight game with a two-run homer for Wells as he hit one Monday against Arizona. After hitting .103 over his first eight games, the rookie catcher has hit .276 with three homers, five runs and six RBI over his last eight.