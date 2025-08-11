Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Wells will get a breather for the series opener while Ben Rice steps in behind the plate. Dating back to the All-Star break, Wells has posted a lowly .130/.186/.204 slash line over 16 games. His ongoing struggles could cost him more playing time if the Yankees are comfortable using Rice behind the plate more frequently in order to open up first base for Paul Goldschmidt.