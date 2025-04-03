Wells is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Diamondbacks.
Wells receives a well-earned breather after starting each of the Yankees' first five games at catcher. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and batting eighth Thursday.
