According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Wells won't work out at any position besides catcher during spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear who will be the Opening Day catcher for the Yankees, as Jose Trevino provides better defense than Wells but swings a less potent bat and is currently managing a calf strain. Even if Trevino recovers quickly, Wells could very feasibly win the role of primary backstop with a strong spring, and he already showed off his power upside with four homers in 70 at-bats during his first taste of the majors last season. Given the contrasting strengths of Wells and Trevino, it's possible the pair of backstops could split starts behind the plate, which would dent the fantasy value of both players.