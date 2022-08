Rortvedt (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Rortvedt has been on the shelf since mid-May after undergoing knee surgery, but he's been deemed healthy after an 11-game rehab assignment. The 24-year-old may not see an opportunity in the big leagues this year while Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka remain healthy.