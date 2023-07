Rortvedt was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Rortvedt will return to the major-league roster after being sent down May 30, replacing Jose Trevino (wrist) as the team's second catcher after Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Rortvedt has produced a solid .276 average with six homers, 23 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases over 105 at-bats in 29 games with Triple-A.