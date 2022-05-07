Rortvedt (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Tampa on Saturday.
Rortvedt has been dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain since mid-March, and he began the regular season on the 10-day injured list. Since the backstop didn't appear in any Grapefruit League matchups this spring, he'll presumably play in several rehab games before rejoining the Yankees. Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino haven't been particularly effective behind the plate early in the year, so Rortvedt should have a chance to compete for playing time once he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Ready to ramp up work•
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Not yet playing in games•
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Plans to ramp up activity•
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Lands on injured list•
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Expected to begin season on IL•
-
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Won't get into spring games•