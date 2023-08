Rortvedt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Rortvedt is behind the plate for the fourth time in six games and may have inched ahead of Kyle Higashioka on the depth chart at catcher. Since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 21, Rortvedt has drawn walks at a 15 percent clip, but he's managed just one hit in 17 at-bats.