Rortvedt (finger) underwent surgery Wednesday to address an aneurysm near his left shoulder and isn't expected to resume baseball activities for at least one month, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the procedure addressed a circulation issue in his shoulder, which had been affecting his finger. Given that he won't be cleared in time to play in Grapefruit League games, Rortvedt appears likely to open the 2023 season on the injured list. The 25-year-old looked like a candidate to open the previous season as the Yankees' No. 1 catcher, but after suffering an oblique injury last spring and then undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in May, he didn't debut for the big club in 2022.