Rortvedt went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss against the Nationals.

Rortvedt was responsible for the Yankees' lone run in the 2-1 loss with a solo homer off Josiah Gray in the third inning, his second long ball of the season. The 25-year-old Rortvedt has seen the majority of playing time behind the plate in New York recently, despite going just 1-for-22 in 11 contests prior to Tuesday's matchup. Overall, he's slashing just .136/.255/.295 with four runs scored and three RBI across 51 plate appearances this season.