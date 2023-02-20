Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Rortvedt is tending to a finger injury, but the catcher is expected to return to camp Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Boone didn't elaborate on the extent of Rortvedt's finger injury, though it's believed to be only a minor concern. The injury may nonetheless keep Rortvedt from being ready to go when the Yankees open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday versus the Phillies. Rortvedt looks like he'll get the chance to compete for the No. 2 catcher role in spring training, but Kyle Higashioka presumably has the inside track on the gig after handling those duties for much of the 2022 season.