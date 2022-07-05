Rortvedt (knee) took live batting practice Saturday and has been increasing his running, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports. "I would say he's probably getting close to being ready for some game action," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Rortvedt hasn't yet played this season after the Yankees acquired him in a trade with Minnesota in mid-March. The backstop was dealing with an oblique issue at the time of the deal, and he later picked up a knee injury that required surgery while rehabbing in May. Rortvedt was expected to compete for the primary catcher job when he was first dealt to New York, but Jose Trevino has hit well enough (.743 OPS) that such an opportunity may have passed, at least for this season.