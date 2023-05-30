The Yankees optioned Rortvedt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rortvedt is booted from the active roster to make room for Jose Trevino with Trevino coming off the 10-day injured list. In five games with the Yankees, Rortvedt went 2-for-7 while scoring a pair of runs. He'll head to Triple-A to provide emergency depth for the Yankees.

