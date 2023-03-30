site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Placed on 10-day IL
The Yankees placed Rortvedt on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder aneurysm.
Rortvedt required surgery for the aneurysm back in February and is still getting back up to speed. He'll probably head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once healthy.
