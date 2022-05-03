Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Rortvedt (oblique) is a "full-go" for batting practice and defensive work, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

Rortvedt recently had imaging performed that showed no sign of the right oblique strain that has kept him out of game action so far this season, and he appears ready to start increasing his baseball activity in anticipation of a return. Boone noted that the backstop isn't yet prepared to face live pitching or embark on a rehab assignment, but the manager also suggested that Rortvedt could be "getting close to that." Primary catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting only .136 this season, and Jose Trevino hasn't done much better at .208, so Rortvedt could get a shot to show what he can do with the Yankees when he's able to return.