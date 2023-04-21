Rortvedt (shoulder) is set to start his rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Friday.
Rortvedt was forced to undergo surgery in February to address an aneurysm in his left shoulder and he's been forced to miss the beginning of the season as a result. The catcher will now commence what will likely be a prolonged rehab assignment before he could potentially join the Yankees' major-league roster down the line. Rortvedt last appeared in the big leagues in 2021, producing a .169 batting average with three homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored over 89 at-bats in 39 games with the Twins as a rookie. Neither Jose Trevino or Kyle Higashioka have been impressive at the plate in 2023, so Rortvedt is worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.