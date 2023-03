Rortvedt (shoulder) began running last week, but he's not close to being able to swing a bat, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Rortvedt underwent surgery on his left shoulder in late February. He was expected to be held out of baseball activities for at least a month, and he'll presumably need considerable time to ramp up once he's able to start swinging again. Rortvedt isn't expected to return to game action until at least May.