Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Rortvedt will take a seat for the second straight day while the Yankees reward Kyle Higashioka with another turn behind the dish after he slugged a home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rays. Expect the Yankees to deploy Rortvedt and Higashioka in a roughly even timeshare as the season winds down.