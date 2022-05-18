Rortvedt (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
Rortvedt missed the start of the regular season due to an oblique injury, and his rehab assignment was recently paused due to a knee injury that ultimately required surgery. The procedure was classified as a meniscus clean-up, and the backstop is expected to have a recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks prior to returning to game action. As a result, the 24-year-old will likely be sidelined until at least late June or sometime in July.