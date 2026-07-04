Yankees' Brendan Beck: Starting Saturday

The Yankees will recall Beck from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Beck made his MLB debut earlier this season, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks across three innings against the Rangers on May 7. Since then, he's posted a 1.59 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 54:20 K:BB over 51 innings at Triple-A, so he'll get another chance to showcase his talents for the big club and fill the vacant rotation spot. He'll be welcomed back to the majors by a Twins lineup that has posted a .696 OPS across its last 10 games.