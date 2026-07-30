Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Dominant with eight Ks

Schlittler took a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Schlittler was cruising along until the seventh inning, when Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI double to both get the White Sox on the board and chase Schlittler from the hill. The All-Star right-hander added to his breakout campaign with a strong month of July, tossing at least 6.1 innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four of his five starts on the month. Schlittler is set to carry a 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 165:26 K:BB over 136.2 innings into a favorable home draw against the Cardinals in his next start.