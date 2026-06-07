Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Rebounds Sunday

Schlittler did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was an encouraging bounce-back showing from Schlittler after he gave up five runs in 4.1 innings in a loss to Cleveland his last time out. The right-hander blanked the Red Sox for five innings before giving up a lone run on a Willson Contreras two-out double in the sixth. Most encouraging was Schlittler's fastball velocity, which averaged 97.5 MPH, up from the 96.8 he averaged against the Guardians. Schlittler's ERA now sits at an AL-best 1.87 with a 0.87 WHIP and 89:14 K:BB across 14 starts (82 innings). He's currently slated to face the Blue Jays on the road his next time out.