Yankees' Carlos Lagrange: Placed on 7-day injured list

Lagrange was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right shoulder injury Thursday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Lagrange has not pitched with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since he allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while tossing two-thirds of an inning June 28. His lack of action can now be traced back to a shoulder issue, and he is expected to undergo an MRI in the near future. The right-hander had began the process of transitioning from being a starter to working out of the bullpen, and he was on track to potentially join the major-league roster in the near future. His major-league debut will now have to be pushed further down the road.