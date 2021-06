Gittens' contract was selected by the Yankees on Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gittens has performed well with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year and slashed .283/.486/.585 with four home runs, 16 runs and 11 RBI in 18 games. The 27-year-old will now be available to make his major-league debut, but he should serve mainly in a depth role for the Yankees.