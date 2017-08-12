Yankees' Chris Gittens: Hitting well in minors
Gittens has a .283/.377/.473 slash line through 58 games with High-A Tampa.
The first base prospect missed over a month due to an undisclosed injury, but has been back in action since the end of July. Though the 23-year-old is having a solid season at the plate, he has yet to advance beyond High-A and thus figures to serve more as organizational depth at first than anything else.
