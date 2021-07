Gittens didn't start Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to Achilles soreness, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Catcher Rob Brantly was pressed into starting at first base Tuesday with Gittens sidelined and DJ LeMahieu (illness) also scratched from the lineup. Gittens should be considered day-to-day with the severity of the Achilles issue unclear.