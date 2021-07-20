Gittens is not in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies.
The rookie takes a seat after going 1-for-7 with three walks in the weekend series against Boston. DJ LeMahieu steps in at first base Tuesday, with Rougned Odor playing second base and Tyler Wade playing third.
