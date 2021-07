Gittens was placed on the injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Gittens was optioned to Triple-A on June 20 and had been unable to play the past few days for the RailRiders while dealing with the injury. It's unclear when the 27-year-old is expected to return.