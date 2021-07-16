Gittens will start Friday's game against Boston at first base after being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gittens rejoins the Yankees in a flurry of roster moves relating to the club's COVID-19 issues, while Luke Voit (knee) also landed on the 10-day injured list. Gittens' promotion indicates that he's gotten past the undisclosed issue that landed him on the 7-day IL in early July. He recorded just two hits across 21 at-bats in his first stint with the big club before being optioned June 20.