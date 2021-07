Gittens will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.

While all of Luke Voit (knee), Gio Urshela (COVID-19) and Miguel Andujar (wrist) are on the shelf, Gittens should be in store for a full run of playing time at first base. He'll stick in the lineup for the third straight game after going 1-for-4 with a pair of walks between the first two contests of the series.