Schmidt (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Saturday.
Schmidt has built up to 46 pitches while pitching in simulated games, and he'll likely require a couple of starts in the minor leagues to get up to a proper starter's workload. Barring any setbacks, he remains on track to return in mid-April.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Throws three-inning simulated game•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Should be back by mid-April•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Officially placed on IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Headed for IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Likely to start season on IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Might not be ready for first start•