Schmidt did not factor into the decision in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Angels, allowing four hits and no walks over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The New York right-hander required 97 pitches to secure his second straight quality start and fifth overall. Despite collecting only three Ks, Schmidt managed to generate 13 whiffs while allowing just one extra-base hit -- a Christian Moore triple in the eighth. With this performance, Schmidt lowered his ERA from 3.60 to 3.16 across 62.2 total innings. He currently lines up to make his next start in the Yankees' upcoming weekend home series against the Orioles.