Schmidt (3-3) tallied the win Wednesday against the Royals after giving up two hits and three walks in six shutout innings. He struck out seven.

It was Schmidt's second scoreless start in his last three outings, and he's now thrown at least six frames in five of his last seven appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander scattered two singles, and he came one strikeout shy of tying his season high. Schmidt holds a quality 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB across 55 innings, and he'll remain worth deploying in the vast majority of fantasy formats versus the Angels in his next scheduled start.