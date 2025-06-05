Schmidt (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Guardians got to Schmidt early Wednesday, scoring three runs on four hits, highlighted by an Angel Martinez two-run homer. While Schmidt managed to keep Cleveland off the board over his final 4.2 innings while matching a season high with eight strikeouts, the Yankees couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual 4-0 loss. The 29-year-old Schmidt sports a 4.04 ERA through nine starts (49 innings) this year with a 1.29 WHIP and 50:21 K:BB. He's currently scheduled to face the Royals on the road next week in his next outing.