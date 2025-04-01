Schmidt (shoulder) threw 46 pitches over a three-inning simulated game Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Schmidt will throw again Saturday, although it's not clear yet in what capacity. The right-hander is working his way back from rotator cuff tendinitis and is tracking toward a season debut in mid-April.
