Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Schmidt (forearm) will likely need Tommy John surgery, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Schmidt landed on the injured list Friday after injuring his forearm during his start Thursday against Toronto. The 29-year-old righty is currently seeking a second opinion, but early indications point to him requiring surgery, which would put an end to his season and possibly keep him out for all of 2026 as well.