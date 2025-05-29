Schmidt (2-2) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over six scoreless innings.

Schmidt gave up just one extra-base hit (a double) in the outing and racked up 13 whiffs while throwing 69 of 99 pitches for strikes. It was the first time this season that he ended a start without giving up any runs, and the right-hander recorded his fourth quality start across his past five appearances. Schmidt has just two victories through eight outings, but he's pitched decently well with a 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 43.1 innings.