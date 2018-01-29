Yankees' Danny Espinosa: Latches on with Yankees
Espinosa signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Espinosa will apparently get a chance to compete for the starting job at second base in camp, though given he couldn't hold a job with the Angels, Mariners or Rays in 2017, he seems like a long shot to crack the Yankees' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old struggled mightily in 2017, hitting just .173/.245/.278 with a brutal 36.9 percent strikeout rate in 93 games split between three teams. Still, he's a serviceable defender up the middle of the infield, so a strong spring could earn him an Opening Day roster spot, though it would be unwise to expect much of a turnaround from Espinosa in 2018 if that's the case. He also likely wouldn't stick around once Gleyber Torres (elbow) is ready to takeover as the team's starting second baseman.
More News
-
Rays' Danny Espinosa: Outrighted from 40-man•
-
Rays' Danny Espinosa: Acquired by Tampa Bay•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Cut loose by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Drives in run in spot start•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Struggles in first Mariners start•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Inks MLB deal with Mariners•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...