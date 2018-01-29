Play

Espinosa signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Espinosa will apparently get a chance to compete for the starting job at second base in camp, though given he couldn't hold a job with the Angels, Mariners or Rays in 2017, he seems like a long shot to crack the Yankees' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old struggled mightily in 2017, hitting just .173/.245/.278 with a brutal 36.9 percent strikeout rate in 93 games split between three teams. Still, he's a serviceable defender up the middle of the infield, so a strong spring could earn him an Opening Day roster spot, though it would be unwise to expect much of a turnaround from Espinosa in 2018 if that's the case. He also likely wouldn't stick around once Gleyber Torres (elbow) is ready to takeover as the team's starting second baseman.

