Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Called up, available in relief

The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Appointed as the Yankees' 27th man for the twin bill, Rodriguez appears set to make his first appearance as a reliever after he worked as a starter in his prior four big-league outings. Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is opening the game for the Yankees, but he hasn't worked more than three innings in any appearance this season and will likely be in line for an abbreviated start before the Yankees turn the game over to Rodriguez and their other relief arms. Over his first 17 big-league innings, Rodriguez has pitched to a 4.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:11 K:BB.