Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Potentially starting Sunday

Manager Aaron Boone said Rodriguez will "potentially" start the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

After taking Ryan Weathers out of the starter role for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader, the Yankees are considering Rodriguez for the job. Aaron Boone will make his decision based on how game one goes. Rodriguez will act as the Yankees' 27th man for the second game on Sunday. In four games with the big-league club, the 22-year-old has recorded a 4.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:11 K:BB in 17 innings.