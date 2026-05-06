The Yankees optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old righty was allowed to make a second start with the Yankees on Tuesday against Texas, but with Carlos Rodon (elbow) expected to rejoin the Yankees' rotation soon, Rodriguez will head back to Triple-A after giving up three earned runs to the Rangers over 4.2 innings. The young prospect now owns a 5.19 ERA and 2.08 WHIP through 8.2 innings with New York and will likely be a candidate for additional spot starts over the course of the season.