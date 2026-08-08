Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Fastest Yankee to 1,000 Ks

Cole (6-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander recorded his 1,000th strikeout as a member of the Yankees when he caught Matt Olson looking to end the fifth inning. Cole accomplished that feat in just 139 appearances, becoming the fastest pitcher to reach the milestone in franchise history and breaking the mark held by CC Sabathia, who racked up 1,000 Ks in pinstripes in 162 games. Cole has given up three runs or fewer in seven straight outings, posting a 2.72 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 53:7 K:BB in 43 innings during that sizzling stretch. He'll look to win his fourth straight decision in his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Toronto.